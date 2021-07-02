Algert Global LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $173.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.04 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

