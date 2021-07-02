TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 266,518 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 702.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,518 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

