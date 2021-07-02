Lisk Achieves Market Cap of $312.04 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $312.04 million and $19.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00007288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00047717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,394,332 coins and its circulating supply is 128,464,064 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

