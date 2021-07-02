LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $14,380.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00676023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,092.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,087,197 coins and its circulating supply is 94,605,898 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

