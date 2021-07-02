Dora Factory Market Cap Reaches $7.14 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00013724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

