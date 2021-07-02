Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $39,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.