The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 493,509 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of The Williams Companies worth $65,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $26.85 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

