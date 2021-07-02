Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 48,605 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,605 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

