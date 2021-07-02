APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 83,989 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $63,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $151.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

