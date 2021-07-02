UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $139,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.73 and a fifty-two week high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

