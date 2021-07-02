Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,821 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Popular were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Popular by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,147,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.