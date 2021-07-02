The New York Times Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.
The New York Times has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYT opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
