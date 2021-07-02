The New York Times Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

The New York Times has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYT opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

