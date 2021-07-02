Trexquant Investment LP Sells 862 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 330,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $78.76 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

