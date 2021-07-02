MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

MRPRF stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

