Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $262.00 at Truist

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $225.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

LLY opened at $232.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.08. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

