Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Declines By 38.1%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,688,800 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 2,726,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,629.3 days.

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVCBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.