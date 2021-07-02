Newton Trading Up 5.5% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $2.51 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00128502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00167758 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.30 or 1.00203862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

