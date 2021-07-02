Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,954 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,396 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.