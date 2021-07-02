Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,999 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 128.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 111.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,796. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

