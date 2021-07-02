Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Decreases By 48.0%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the May 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.

OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.42. Square Enix has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.48 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

