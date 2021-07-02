Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Declines By 56.8%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.