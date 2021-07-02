Tellor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46.87 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $35.63 or 0.00107001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $61.98 million and $46.87 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00673355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,833.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,815,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,739,505 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

