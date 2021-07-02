Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $437,937.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $437,937.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00128502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00167758 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.30 or 1.00203862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLANKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.