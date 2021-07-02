Neo (NEO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $378.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $34.29 or 0.00102958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045039 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

