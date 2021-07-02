FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $41,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FirstService by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $98.48 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.85.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

