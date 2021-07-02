Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.43. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

