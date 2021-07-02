Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

