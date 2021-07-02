Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $209.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

