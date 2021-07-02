Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $12,243,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.05 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

