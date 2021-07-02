Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $264,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $138,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $124.41 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

