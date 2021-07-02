Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 151.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,821 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qudian were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qudian by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QD opened at $2.32 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

