Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 640 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of WNS worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in WNS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

