Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $790,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,436 shares of company stock worth $209,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

