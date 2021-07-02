Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Ternium by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $53,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

TX opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.