Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 1,421.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 414,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 66.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

