National Pension Service Invests $26.24 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $142.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.34. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

