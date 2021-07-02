Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $77.38

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.92. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

