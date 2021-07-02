National Pension Service Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after buying an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,904,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

