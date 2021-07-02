UBS Group Reiterates €12.70 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.63 ($13.68).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

