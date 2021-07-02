Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $262.25 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.