National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,426 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,536 shares of company stock worth $5,329,869. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.