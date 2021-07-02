Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 585 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $256.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.02.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

