O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 49.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 346,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,070,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.