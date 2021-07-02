Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $170.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.