Credit Suisse AG Has $20.73 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DaVita were worth $20,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $122.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $78.65 and a one year high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

