Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $147.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

