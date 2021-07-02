QS Investors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

