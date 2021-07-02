Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $514,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $56.49 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $56.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

