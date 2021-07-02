Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $272.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $177.86 and a 52-week high of $273.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

