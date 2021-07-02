Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $580,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $181.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

